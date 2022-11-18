IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW) Shares Acquired by Bard Associates Inc.

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 3.09% of IDW Media worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDW Media during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on IDW Media from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

NYSE:IDW opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics.

