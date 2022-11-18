Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $416.27

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 416.27 ($4.89) and traded as high as GBX 456.50 ($5.36). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 435.50 ($5.12), with a volume of 318,816 shares traded.

Impax Environmental Markets Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 514.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 416.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 423.66.

About Impax Environmental Markets

(Get Rating)

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Environmental Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Environmental Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.