Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.37

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 141467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMBBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($27.03) to GBX 2,500 ($29.38) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($26.44) to GBX 2,350 ($27.61) in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.