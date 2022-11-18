Inchcape (LON:INCH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $745.12

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 745.12 ($8.76) and traded as high as GBX 841 ($9.88). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 829.50 ($9.75), with a volume of 465,241 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($12.16) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inchcape presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 973 ($11.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 744.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 745.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,293.01.

In other news, insider John Langston bought 272 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 752 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £2,045.44 ($2,403.57).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

