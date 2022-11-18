Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 283,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 140,999 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 92.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 44.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 35,472 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 34,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:IRT opened at $17.33 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.04 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.