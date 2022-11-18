indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Up 13.1%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) shares rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 81,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,541,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,503,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,789,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,503,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,789,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 430,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,200. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

