IndiGG (INDI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $391,493.09

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $391,493.09 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.28 or 0.00568519 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.77 or 0.29613207 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000075 BTC.

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.