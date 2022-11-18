IndiGG Trading 15.3% Lower This Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $293,904.60 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

