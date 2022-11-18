INDUS (OTCMKTS:INDHF) Now Covered by Kepler Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of INDUS (OTCMKTS:INDHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

INDUS Stock Performance

INDHF remained flat at 43.00 during trading on Friday.

