Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH) Short Interest Update

Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Industrial Human Capital Price Performance

Industrial Human Capital stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Industrial Human Capital has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Human Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXH. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Human Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Industrial Human Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Industrial Human Capital by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 79,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Human Capital Company Profile

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

