Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Information Services Group stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 106,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 6,274.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,741,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,108,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 121,020 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,792,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 113,726 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

