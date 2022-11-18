Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target for the company.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.83. 1,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

