Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Given New $9.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IPHA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Innate Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €3.10 ($3.20) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHA opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

Institutional Trading of Innate Pharma

About Innate Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 108,335 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Innate Pharma by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 181,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

Featured Stories

