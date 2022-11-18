Insider Buying: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A) Director Purchases $29,400.00 in Stock

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD-A – Get Rating) Director Jesse C. Crawford acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,070,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,173,093.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crawford & Company Stock Performance

NYSE CRD-A opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Loss Adjusting provides claims management services to insurance companies and self-insured entities risk including property, public liability, automobile, and marine insurances.

