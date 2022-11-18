Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Purchases 92 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider David Kemp purchased 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($175.14).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 22nd, David Kemp purchased 109 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £151.51 ($178.04).
John Wood Group Trading Down 2.7 %
LON WG traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 157.85 ($1.85). 3,451,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.60. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 102.05 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($3.00).
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
