Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Purchases 92 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider David Kemp purchased 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.90) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($175.14).

On Thursday, September 22nd, David Kemp purchased 109 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £151.51 ($178.04).

LON WG traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 157.85 ($1.85). 3,451,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 136.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.60. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 102.05 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($3.00).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.82) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 255 ($3.00) to GBX 262 ($3.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.12) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 320 ($3.76) to GBX 250 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 246.40 ($2.90).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

