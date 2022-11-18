Insider Buying: Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX) Insider Purchases A$20,800.00 in Stock

Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX – Get Rating) insider James Thompson bought 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,800.00 ($13,959.73).
James Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 9th, James Thompson purchased 1,150,000 shares of Noronex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,650.00 ($23,926.17).
- On Friday, November 4th, James Thompson purchased 383,730 shares of Noronex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,279.36 ($8,241.18).
Noronex Price Performance
About Noronex
Read More
