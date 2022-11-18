Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £148.16 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Tim Steiner purchased 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 926 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £148.16 ($174.10).

Tim Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocado Group alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Tim Steiner purchased 33 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £150.81 ($177.22).

Ocado Group Stock Performance

OCDO opened at GBX 663.40 ($7.80) on Friday. Ocado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.08). The stock has a market cap of £5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 574.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 740.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ocado Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($5.88) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($16.63) to GBX 1,290 ($15.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.11) to GBX 740 ($8.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,426 ($16.76).

(Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.