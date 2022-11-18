Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys £148.16 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Tim Steiner purchased 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 926 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £148.16 ($174.10).
Tim Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Tim Steiner purchased 33 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of £150.81 ($177.22).
Ocado Group Stock Performance
OCDO opened at GBX 663.40 ($7.80) on Friday. Ocado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.08). The stock has a market cap of £5.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 574.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 740.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
