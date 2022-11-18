Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 346,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,425.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OppFi Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $259.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPFI shares. DA Davidson cut OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

About OppFi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in OppFi by 14.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. 3.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

