Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 346,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,425.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $259.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.68.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPFI shares. DA Davidson cut OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
