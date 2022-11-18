Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Acquires 2,600 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $22,074.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,962.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $21,420.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $21,805.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $21,440.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

RKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

