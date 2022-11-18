Insider Selling: Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Sells $209,353.65 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Chen Schor sold 500 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Chen Schor sold 952 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $17,136.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19.

On Friday, September 9th, Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 28.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Adicet Bio by 62.9% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 943,725 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $919,000.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

