Insider Selling: Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) CEO Sells 10,836 Shares of Stock

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) CEO Jun Pei sold 10,836 shares of Cepton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $18,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,784,268 shares in the company, valued at $50,372,469. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jun Pei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Jun Pei sold 100,000 shares of Cepton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $178,000.00.

Cepton Stock Performance

Shares of CPTN stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $236.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.03. Cepton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cepton ( NASDAQ:CPTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cepton, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cepton in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cepton during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Cepton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPTN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cepton in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cepton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.31.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

