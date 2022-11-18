Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells 6,501 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 6,501 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $67,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $56,490.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $69,440.00.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 5,606,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,413,328. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $46.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 3.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Fastly by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.