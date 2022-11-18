Insider Selling: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) CFO Sells $100,501.68 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $100,501.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.