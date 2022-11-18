Insider Selling: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Director Sells $2,107,050.00 in Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) Director Bahram Akradi sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,107,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,696,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,987,283.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after buying an additional 1,785,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,761,000 after buying an additional 1,282,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3,313.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 671,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $15,673,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.