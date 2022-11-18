Insider Selling: Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Insider Sells $124,077.60 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) insider Stephen Galowitz sold 21,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $124,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,497 shares in the company, valued at $806,532.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Origin Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

ORGN stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $773.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a current ratio of 23.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

About Origin Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Origin Materials by 221.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,130,406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Origin Materials by 301.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 964,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 723,973 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 462,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

