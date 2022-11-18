Insider Selling: Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Insider Sells $124,077.60 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) insider Stephen Galowitz sold 21,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $124,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,497 shares in the company, valued at $806,532.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Origin Materials Stock Down 1.8 %
ORGN stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Origin Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $773.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a current ratio of 23.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials
About Origin Materials
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Origin Materials (ORGN)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.