Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $76,350.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,998.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PubMatic Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PUBM opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $799.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.79. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PUBM. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

PubMatic Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in PubMatic by 214.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in PubMatic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 118,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $1,349,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.