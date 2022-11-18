Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $561,697.95 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $561,697.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,372,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,789,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RPC Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RPC stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.79. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RPC by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 6,175.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 63,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About RPC

Get Rating

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More

