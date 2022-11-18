Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $561,697.95 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Amy Rollins Kreisler sold 53,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $561,697.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,372,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,789,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RPC Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of RPC stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.79. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16.
RPC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 11.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.
About RPC
RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.
