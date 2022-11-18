Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) EVP Sells 6,427 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.2 %

Wingstop stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.20. The stock had a trading volume of 333,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,917. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.61. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $178.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 697,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

