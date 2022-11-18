Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -920.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
