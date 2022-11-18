Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -920.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 77.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,907 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15,557.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 3,132,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,264,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 337,053 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,356,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 25.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,284,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after purchasing an additional 264,060 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.