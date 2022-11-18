InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,685.13

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,685.13 ($55.05) and traded as high as GBX 4,778 ($56.15). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,675 ($54.94), with a volume of 478,051 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($64.86) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Shore Capital cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($71.68) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($71.68) to GBX 5,900 ($69.33) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,980 ($58.52) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,700 ($66.98).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2,259.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,587.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,685.23.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

