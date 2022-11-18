Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Lowered to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($57.58) to GBX 4,700 ($55.23) in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,672.00.

Intertek Group Price Performance

IKTSY opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $79.60.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

