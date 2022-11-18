Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after buying an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,823,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,730,000 after buying an additional 103,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,729,611,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.16.

INTU stock traded down $9.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.51. The company had a trading volume of 55,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.33 and a 200 day moving average of $410.90. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

