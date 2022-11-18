Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Invacare to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare Stock Performance

NYSE IVC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Invacare has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invacare

In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of Invacare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,886,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invacare by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 270,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 158,740 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Invacare by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,829,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 689,324 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Invacare by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invacare by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 465,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invacare by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 145,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.