Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,822,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,512 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 204,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 67,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,014,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 339,846 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,010. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $22.02.

