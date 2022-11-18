Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $109.15

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.15 and traded as high as $114.61. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $114.56, with a volume of 15,753 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 11,092.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,196,000 after purchasing an additional 546,844 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 111.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,245,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

