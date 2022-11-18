Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 229,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,466 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 33,599 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $74.92 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $100.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.