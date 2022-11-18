Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $245,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $97,886,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

QQQ opened at $284.81 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.27.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

