Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 138,282 shares.The stock last traded at $158.25 and had previously closed at $159.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 281.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

