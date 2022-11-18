Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $246,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,509,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $159.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.64. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $138.73 and a 52-week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

