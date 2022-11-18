Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Stock Position Cut by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,647 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $28,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,383,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,458,000 after buying an additional 693,467 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,308,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,961,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 131.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 457,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after buying an additional 259,784 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BAB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.48. 6,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,445. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $33.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.91.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

