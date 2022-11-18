Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 18th (ADSK, AFL, AFN, ALS, ALSMY, AMAT, AMSWA, ANAB, APG, AT1)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 18th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $277.00 to $256.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $80.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($46.39) to €35.00 ($36.08).

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $98.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $125.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $90.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $92.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $110.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $100.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $23.00 to $21.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $29.00 to $22.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $32.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €2.40 ($2.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($8.11) to GBX 635 ($7.46). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $146.00 to $144.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $160.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by HSBC Holdings plc from $132.00 to $124.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $135.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $206.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $78.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $81.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$151.00 to C$147.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$159.00 to C$158.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$85.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$85.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$86.00 to C$75.00.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 2,200 ($25.85). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 2,070 ($24.32). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $31.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$34.00.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from €15.00 ($15.46) to €13.50 ($13.92).

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $110.00 to $120.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $122.00 to $135.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$84.00 to C$80.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$72.00 to C$69.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $53.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $74.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $193.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $180.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $52.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 275 ($3.23) to GBX 281 ($3.30). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.25.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$34.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $11.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $7.80 to $6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $14.00.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $18.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $219.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$15.00.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 28 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.24). They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 47 ($0.55) to GBX 45 ($0.53). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $52.00 to $57.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc. from $52.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from C$53.00 to C$49.00.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $210.00 to $207.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $210.00 to $207.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $291.00 to $232.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was given a $135.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $15.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $48.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 675 ($7.93) to GBX 585 ($6.87). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.64) to GBX 320 ($3.76). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $68.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $26.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

null (LON:IDS) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($5.64) to GBX 370 ($4.35). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $24.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from €34.00 ($35.05) to €40.00 ($41.24).

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its price target raised by Societe Generale from €38.00 ($39.18) to €41.00 ($42.27). Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($14.43) to €16.00 ($16.49). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $502.00 to $490.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $27.00 to $25.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $80.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. Cowen Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $24.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $205.00 to $200.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $190.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $200.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Kistos (LON:KIST) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 670 ($7.87) to GBX 650 ($7.64). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $60.00.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$11.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.25.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$46.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$40.00 to C$38.00.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €63.10 ($65.05) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from 40.00 to 44.00.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $25.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $233.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $15.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €245.00 ($252.58) to €250.00 ($257.73).

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €223.00 ($229.90) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €250.00 ($257.73) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €280.00 ($288.66) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $46.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $28.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $35.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $122.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $9.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $238.00 to $225.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $228.33 to $225.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $220.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $215.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $217.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $218.00 to $225.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $207.00 to $215.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) had its target price lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$1.30 to C$1.10.

Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$1.30 to C$1.10.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $18.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $135.00 to $155.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.50.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $5.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $58.00 to $70.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $113.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $120.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $125.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $121.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $99.00 to $123.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $121.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $127.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from 362.00 to 339.00.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €90.00 ($92.78) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $316.00 to $355.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $64.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $2.25 to $2.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $207.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $100.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $123.00 to $112.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $77.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$106.00 to C$103.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$106.00 to C$103.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$103.00 to C$102.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $94.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) was given a €30.00 ($30.93) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $8.00.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 110 ($1.29). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $5.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $208.00 to $198.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $29.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$203.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$203.00.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$50.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $195.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $151.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $145.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $170.00 to $145.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $106.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $88.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $30.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $26.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $100.00.

