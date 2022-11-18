Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sunoco (SUN)

Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/15/2022 – Sunoco had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Sunoco had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Sunoco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Sunoco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2022 – Sunoco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – Sunoco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Sunoco Price Performance

NYSE SUN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.04. 4,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,469. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $46.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sunoco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Sunoco by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 36,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Sunoco by 501.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

