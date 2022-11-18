Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sunoco (SUN)

Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/15/2022 – Sunoco had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2022 – Sunoco had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2022 – Sunoco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2022 – Sunoco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/12/2022 – Sunoco is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/20/2022 – Sunoco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Sunoco Price Performance
NYSE SUN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.04. 4,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,469. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $46.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.
Sunoco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunoco (SUN)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.