Investments & Financial Planning LLC Sells 277 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,476,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,131,000 after buying an additional 2,234,946 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,742,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,792,000 after buying an additional 37,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,606,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,437,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,967,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,681,000 after buying an additional 246,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.93. 224,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,082,698. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $108.93.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

