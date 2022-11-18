Investors Buy High Volume of Berkshire Grey Put Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,113 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical volume of 94 put options.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Grey

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 601.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,878,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,828,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 220,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 81,726 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Grey by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 724,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Price Performance

BGRY stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Berkshire Grey has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday.

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

