IOST (IOST) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One IOST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $149.83 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00569542 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,925.04 or 0.29666534 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

