IPVERSE Price Tops $0.0172 on Major Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 30% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $21,764.23 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

