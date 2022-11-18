IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 651.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,825 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of IQVIA worth $26,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in IQVIA by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in IQVIA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,773,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 205.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $258,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

IQVIA stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,326. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.62.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

