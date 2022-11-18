IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $245.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $211.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,326. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IQVIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 14,549.4% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,050,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,902 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,170.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,364,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,263 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after purchasing an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $182,868,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $175,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

