Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after buying an additional 1,159,261 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after buying an additional 449,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,785,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,914,000 after buying an additional 161,015 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $51.96. 18,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,929. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,391 shares of company stock worth $1,202,948 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

