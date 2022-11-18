iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stake Raised by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 118.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,620 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,023. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.23.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.